15-year-old Cassidy Trevan was bullied by classmates and brutally gang-raped before committing suicide.

The young teenager was relentlessly tormented by a group of girls at her school for over two years and then, at the age of 13, was raped by two boys who “shared her and timed each other” during the attack.

Now, her devastated mother is speaking out in an emotional post on Facebook. On January 29, Trevan’s mother Linda called out the bullies who were responsible for her daughter’s emotional turmoil and physical abuse. In the harrowing post, Ms. Trevan writes of how she tried to keep her daughter from killing herself for the two years after Cassidy was raped. She began the post with a very strong message, “BULLYING KILLED MY CHILD,” and went on to write,

“Cass was only 13 at the time, and although I spent almost two years desperately doing everything I could to try and keep her alive, she never got over it. Even though I moved her away, she could never go back to school again, she couldn’t be around people anymore, a quick trip to the shops often ended in tears or panic attacks.”

In the opening paragraph, Ms. Trevan described the toll the bullying and sexual assault had on her daughter, explaining that she suffered from panic attacks and didn’t want to be around people at all.

She also made it clear that, while she holds no vindictive feelings towards those who bullied her daughter, she hopes they always remember their responsibility for her death.

“I know who you are, you know who you are, and the police know who you are. I hope the knowledge of what you did haunts you for the rest of your lives, and one day, if you are lucky enough to have children of your own … remember what you did to my precious only baby, and imagine how you’d feel if someone did that to your baby.”

On the night of Cassidy’s rape, she was led to believe that her bullies were taking her to a festival. In reality, however, Cassidy was taken to a home where she was gang-raped. Cassidy’s mother ended her emotional post with these last words,

“I hope you never forgive yourselves and never forget the name Cassidy Trevan. You all have blood on your hands for as long as you live.”

So unbelievably tragic.