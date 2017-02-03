The famous Louvre Museum in Paris has been shut down after an unidentified man wielding a machete attempted to attack French soldiers.

The suspect, who reportedly shouted “‘Allahu Akbar” at the time of the attack, was shot five times in the stomach near one of the Louvre entrances. The suspect is currently in critical condition, according to The Daily Mail. Official can confirm that the man pulled out the machete after being denied entry into the museum, at which point he was shot by a French soldier.

American President Donald Trump responded to the attack on Twitter, writing, “A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.”

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve also made a statement about the attack, calling it “terrorist in nature.” A second unidentified man was spotted near the scene at the time of the attack, but it is still unknown as to whether he is connected or if a threat still exists.

Approximately 1,250 people were inside the museum, which is home to the DaVinci’s famous Mona Lisa and many other priceless works of art, at the time of the attack.

This is a developing story—keep refreshing for updates.

Machete-wielding man slumps to the ground after being shot in the stomach at the #Louvre https://t.co/7eKcuA9Haw pic.twitter.com/fPvJ2Hxwys — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 3, 2017