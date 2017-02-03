Nicki Minaj just accused designer Giuseppe Zanotti of racism on Twitter, after he allegedly ignored her phone calls.

“This is wonderful,” she wrote on Twitter earlier today. “#GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol.”

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

She followed up with several more tweets, including an anecdote about the first time the two met.

“I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo. Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call… Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my nig?”

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Afterwards, she accused him of racism. “#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated.”

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Her fans have since come to her defense with #GiuseppeWhatsGood.

For those who don’t remember, Minaj delivered the same line to Miley Cyrus during the 2016 VMAs after she accused the 24-year-old sing of talking poorly about her in the press.



Honestly, Nicki Minaj is not someone we’d want on our bad side. Here’s hoping Zanotti picks up that phone sooner rather than later.