Nicki Minaj‘s house in Beverly Hills was recently burglarized while she was out of town. E! News reports that the incident took place early last week and was reported days later. The case is under investigation with no suspects named, according to police.

According to E! News, police have estimated about $175,000 worth of jewelry and other items were stolen from the house. Given that the nine-bedroom mansion is in a gated community and was equipped with security systems and closed-circuit cameras, it’s unclear how the suspect(s) were able to break into the home. Detectives are currently looking for video footage of the burglary.

It’s uncertain where Minaj was at the time of the robbery. She posted a picture of her, Drake and Lil Wayne on Instagram on Wednesday, though it’s unclear where or when it was taken. The rapper had been renting her house, and had moved into the property with then-boyfriend, Meek Mill, just last summer. However, last month, Minaj and Mill had announced their split, so it is unclear where he has been living in the last few weeks.

Neither Minaj nor Mill has yet to comment on the incident. Though it seems she is safe, we hope Minaj is doing okay in the aftermath of this burglary.

[H/T: E! News]