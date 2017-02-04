Kim Kardashian just got very personal on her website by revealing her own list of “20 Things You Didn’t Know About Me.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the weird facts, one of which is that she sleeps with her eyes “slightly open and it scares the shit out of people,” about herself Friday evening. Another interesting (and definitely weird) fact also talks about her destiny with husband Kanye West and air conditioning. “I love only hot rooms and hate when air conditioning is on,” Kim revealed. “I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.” It sounds like that little detail turned up the heat in their relationship right away.

Kim also shared the post on Twitter Friday evening, revealing her first four fun facts in a sneak preview image.

20 weird facts you didn't know about me… on https://t.co/M0m4mjqwvP or the kkw app pic.twitter.com/nt2T87tAnb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2017

Check out all 20 of Kim’s weird facts, scribbled burn-book style, about herself below or check them out on her website here.

1. “Kourtney and I were in the same Spanish class in high school. I was so smart I advanced a year! Jk! She had to repeat a year of Spanish. But it was the best year because we had it together.”

2. “I crack my hands every morning.”

3. “I had a dark mole on my forehead that I had removed 3 times and it is skin color and everyone thinks it’s a pimple, LOL.”

4. “I have a permanent retainer on my teeth inside that you can’t see.”

5. “I have 6 piercings—one bellybutton, one in right ear, 3 on my left lobe and one really high on left ear.”

6. “I have a freckle on my eyeball.”

7. “I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup. I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nail on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.”

8. “I hate cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese, and red velvet.”

9. “I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the shit out of people.”

10. “I take a blanket and pillow with me every time I travel no matter what. I need my own for the plane.”

11. “I have a nail file and cuticle cutter with me at all times. In my purse, travel bag, everywhere. I’m obsessed with my nails and cuticles. If my nails are chipped or not perfect, I feel filthy.”

12. “I know the alphabet in sign language and would cheat on my tests with my friends by speaking sign language.”

13. “I jumped out of a plane sky diving when I was 20 years old and now I’m so afraid of heights.”

14. “I’m secretly the funniest person, but only in my inner circle. The things I say are wild.”

15. “I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.”

16. “I used to play tennis and went to tennis camp in Ojai with Allison.”

17. “I almost got kicked out of tennis camp for kissing a boy. My dad came to yell at me.”

18. “I drove to Arizona to visit Kourtney in college and brought her my car. We swapped BMWs, LOL. I had a small white one she wanted and she had a bigger black one I wanted.”

19. “I used to never be scared of bees and always wanted to hold them and play with them and I never got stung.”

20. “I’ve never had a cold coffee drink from Starbucks or Coffee Bean.”

Thanks, Kim, for sharing more about yourself with the world.