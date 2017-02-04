Dog-lovers everywhere know that our four-legged canine friends aren’t just another pet in the house, but rather more like a part of the family. One Florida dad really took that sentiment to heart when he sent flowers to his family’s English bulldog, Sebastian, instead of his wife.

College student Lily Cardone rose to instant Twitter fame when she posted photos of her mom’s Facebook status, which read, “So flowers were delivered today. My husband is very good about sending random flowers to me. I thought ‘oh isn’t that nice!’… then I read the card…”

In reality, the flowers were actually for Sebastian, who is recovering from an ACL surgery. And although the adorable 10-year-old bulldog is recovering well, his dad wanted to make sure he felt special. So he wrote this on the card that came with the bouquet: “Sebastian, Feel better you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love Daddy.”

Cordone’s tweet explaining the hilarious situation has since gone viral, with almost 3,000 likes and 1,400 retweets—check it out here.