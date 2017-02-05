The Royals are off to the races!

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry participated in a 50-meter relay race to support Heads Together, a charity that works to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health, on Sunday afternoon.

The Royal trio got the charity event off to a quick start at the London Marathon Community Track at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, along with 150 other volunteers of the Heads Together organization. Prince Harry took first place and Prince William took second, with Kate coming in at a close third place.

Kate, who sported a red puffer jacket, black running pants and black sneakers, may have come in last place, but she certainly won best dressed of the day. The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely flawless (no runny mascara or sweaty hair) after running the relay—it looked like she barely broke a sweat!

Kate, William and Harry have long supported mental health awareness and even helped promote a Heads Together campaign last year, as well. “They are passionate about tackling the stigma surrounding the issue,” Kensington Palace said in a 2016 statement. “Too often, they have seen that people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. They want to help change the national conversation.”