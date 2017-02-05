Kristen Stewart did not hold anything back during her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The 26-year-old actress, who is promoting her new movie Personal Shopper, got candid on the hit late-night comedy show and gave us a few moments that people will be talking about for quite some time.

Stewart not only accidentally dropped an F-bomb during the live show, much to the shock of cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, but also called herself “so gay, dude” in her opening (very political) monologue.

But the most shocking moment of the evening came during a pre-recorded mock Super Bowl ad for Totino’s pizza rolls. In the hilarious commercial, Vanessa Bayer and Stewart get wet, strip down and make out instead of getting the snacks for Bayer’s husband, who is watching the Super Bowl with his friends.

Watch Kristen Stewart’s best Saturday Night Live moments—her opening monologue and steamy Totino’s commercial with Vanessa Bayer—in the videos below.