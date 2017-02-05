Lady Gaga performed during the Super Bowl LI halftime show and it was EPIC. With a mix of old music and new, Gaga gave a performance that all of her “Little Monsters” could be proud of.

Gaga started off the show singing “God Bless America” on the roof of the stadium, after which she flew—suspended by cables—down to the stage on the field. Her performance involved drones, pyrotechnics, acrobatic stunts and, of course, a few flawlessly orchestrated outfit changes.

The “Joanne” singer arguably gave Beyoncé, who performed at last year’s Super Bowl show, a run for her money with fierce choreography and stellar—not a single note off key or hint of strain, especially during her acoustic performance of “A Million Reasons”—vocals. She fit in a quick shoutout to her parents saying, “Hey, mom. Hey, dad” and even gave one lucky fan in the audience a hug (that girl is literally so lucky). In case you missed it, or want to relive the glory (which Lady Gaga was definitely not on, but over the edge of during her performance), you can check out her setlist and photos from the Super Bowl halftime show below.

The Setlist

1. “God Bless America”

2. “This Land Is Your Land”

3. “Poker Face”

4. “Born This Way”

5. “Telephone”

6. “Just Dance”

7. “A Million Reasons”

8. “Bad Romance”

Check out Lady Gaga’s most epic Super Bowl halftime show moments—including her amazing outfit changes—in the photo gallery below.

VIEW GALLERY