Thanks to Corinne Olympios, Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor has been a wild ride. And after just five episodes, there’s several girls we think are worthy of the final rose. But what should be a hard decision for Nick Viall was actually an easy one — the producers allegedly picked the winner for him.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, a source close to the reality star claims that Viall was so unsure about what to do towards the end of filming, that show execs picked his future wife for him.

“Nick had such a hard time making decisions about the women that he literally had producers decide for him,” the show insider said. “All season producers would have private meetings with Nick before rose ceremonies” to help him choose the right women to move onto the next round.

As we’ve seen in the last few episodes, Viall is developing strong connections with numerous contestants, but the allegation has us questioning if his choices are actually authentic. If producers had a say in who should stay, wouldn’t they be inclined to opt for the women (ahem, Corinne) who make for good reality TV? The obvious answer to this is “yes,” but the source claims there was more to their decisions.

As for why the hell Viall couldn’t just make a decision, his indecisiveness apparently stemmed from his experiences with JoJo Fletcher and Andi Dorfman.



“Because he was so worried he’d be publicly humiliated once again if he chose wrong [he had help],” the insider explained. “His emotions were all over the place … [Nick] was in love with two different women and he didn’t know what to do.”

Sadly, according to the source, Viall is now questioning the producers’ final choice. “Now, Nick is scared that he ended up with the wrong girl,” the source said.

Honestly, we were worried about this from the start — he’s clearly not great in the love department. Whatever, as long as they didn’t pick Corinne, we’re good. Who do you want to win? Sound off in the comments below.

