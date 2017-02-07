The trend to look out for this season? A woman’s agency over her own body and reproductive health, according to the upcoming New York Fashion Week. The CFDA – aka the Council of Fashion Designers of America, aka the organization that hosts New York Fashion Week – has partnered with Planned Parenthood.

Before NYFW begins this Thursday, the CFDA has been distributing pink pins that declare “Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood.” These pins come with info on how to advocate for Planned Parenthood. Additionally, those participating in NYFW – models, designers and PR agencies – are encouraged to wear the pins throughout the week, and post on social media with the hashtag #IStandWithPP.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that labels like Kate Spade, Diane Von Furstenberg and Tory Burch have since pledged to participate in the campaign. “Civic responsibility is an important CFDA pillar,” explained Steven Kolb, CFDA President and CEO. “Defunding Planned Parenthood will impact millions of Americans. We will raise awareness and support this fashion week and show that Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood.”

Tracy Reese, a fashion designer and CFDA board member, supports this campaign wholeheartedly. “We know that so many people stand with Planned Parenthood—including designers and entertainers—because they and their loved ones have relied on Planned Parenthood for health care, including life-saving care like cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment and sex education,” she stated. “Planned Parenthood is often the only option for this type of care in underserved communities.”

In the middle of a tumultuous political divide in our nation, we’re starting to see more businesses and organizations speak up for causes or social rights movements. The Super Bowl commercials were far more political this year than in previous, and now the fashion world is making a different statement than usual. Given the audience they reach and the platform they have, it’s great to see a major organization fight for the rights of women and reproductive health everywhere.

[H/T: Her Campus]