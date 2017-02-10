Students attending the Central Michigan University are up in arms after an anti-Semitic Valentine’s Day card made its way around campus Wednesday night.

The card, which is pink and reads “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews,” features a cut-out of Adolf Hitler’s head. According to WXYZ, it was given out after a Valentine’s Day party for CMU’s College Republicans. Once news spread around campus of the card’s existence, the school’s president spoke out to denounce the note, saying he was “deeply disappointed” by the situation.

CMU President George Ross continued, “Such hurtful, offensive language, while protected by the First Amendment, is unacceptable and is not consistent with our values and standards.”

CMU’s College Republican group also spoke out on their Facebook page, explained that each member of the organization was supposed to decorate a bag for other members to put valentines in. These cards were found in the bags.

“Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge,” the Facebook post says. “A bag was then given away to students sitting in Anspach, once again without members’ knowledge of its contents. The College Republicans as an organization did not distribute this valentine. We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism. We apologize for any offensive behavior, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”

At tonight’s College Republican meeting, we had a Valentine’s Day party, in which each member decorated a bag and other… Posted by College Republicans at Central Michigan University on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The situation is currently under investigation by the president’s and provost’s offices, Office for Civil Rights and Institutional Equality (OCRIE), Office for Institutional Diversity, Student Affairs, Student activities and Involvement and the CMU Police Department.

“We caution against concluding that the action is representative of the entire student organization or its members and remind all that threatening others as a result of such an incident can have legal consequences,” Ross’ statement said. “At Central Michigan University, we stand up against hate, protect the safety of all, and build bridges of understanding that bring people together.”