There’s no denying that Dream Kardashian is one lucky baby.

The adorable newborn is the youngest member of reality television’s most successful family, meaning she gets to enjoy all of the perks that come with fame and a practically unlimited fortune. Well, as many perks as a baby can take advantage of, at least. Take Rob Kardashian‘s most recent Instagram post celebrating Dream’s three-month birthday, for example.

The first thing most people notice is probably Rob’s sweet, heartfelt caption, which reads, “Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I’m in love with her.” The first thing we noticed, however, was the fact that Dream was decked out in Chanel. Yes, that Chanel. Dream posed, as of yet unawares of her worldwide fame, in a white and pink Chanel sweater (probably custom) topped off with a fuzzy pink hooded cardigan. We remember our first Chanel outfit, too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQVc0X-Aihj/?taken-by=robkardashian

Dream Kardashian is Rob Kardashian’s first and only child with fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he’s had a very tumultuous relationship over the past few months. The pair briefly separated in December, marked by a series of dramatic Instagram videos, but appear to be back together (for now) as of January. Despite the fact that Chyna continues to wear her wedding ring, “There haven’t been any wedding talks though,” a source told People magazine.

Whether or not Rob and Chyna’s relationship withstands the tests of time and fame remains to be seen. One thing we know for sure, though, is that baby Dream is as cute as ever.