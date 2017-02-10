Fraternity houses on college campuses across America are notorious for enforcing strict matching tie dress codes, throwing epic ragers and being utterly unclean, especially after a big game day.

One thing that will always bring a smile to your face upon entering a fraternity house, besides a bar that’s not completely emptied out for once, is a frat dog or puppy. They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that these loveable four-legged friends are members of some university’s most exclusive brotherhoods. From Kappa Alpha to Pi Kappa Phi, we scoured Instagram and found the cutest frat house dogs and puppies that are apart of Greek life. Whether they’re learning to fetch cans of frat party staple, Keystone Light, or showing off their letters in sweaters and ties, these pups will undoubtedly brighten your day. Note: if you’re currently studying for a midterm or writing a paper last-minute, this photo gallery is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

Check out our picks for the cutest frat dogs and puppies in the photo gallery below. You won’t regret it.

