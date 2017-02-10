The Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits are a hot-button topic for many. Some love them, live for them and break the bank for them, and others think they’re a huge ripoff and a more expensive version of Colourpop’s Ultra Matte Liquid Lipstick.

Seeing as the Kardashian fandom is pretty engrossing, owning a trendy matte lipstick is almost a rite of passage for fans. If you don’t own a lip kit are you really a fan of King Kylie?

I personally was gifted Mary Jo K by my best friend for my birthday after lusting after it for a long time. Say what you want about the lip kits, but the colors are beautiful. I most definitely believe that aside from the celeb factor of the products, the shades that Kylie offers are a huge incentive to purchase the kits.

That being said, why are Spice and Blitzen virtually the same? One Twitter user found proof of the identical shades.

Hmm… looks a little suspicious. Spice comes in an individual lip kit and Blitzen came in a “limited edition” holiday bundle. Needless to say, Kylie Cosmetics fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration. There are plenty of photos of users comparing the two colors side-by-side with virtually no difference.

The similarity is even clear when checking out the swatches on Kylie Cosmetics Instagram. Neither the company nor Kylie has yet spoken out about the accusations. With so many articles and accusations going around, my guess is there’s only so long they can go without saying anything.

So what do you think?