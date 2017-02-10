Remember when we were all so excited at the beginning of winter? We could finally start layering our clothes and break out our tights and heavy-duty boots. We happily dug around in the back of our closets for our furry parkas and cashmere scarves to prepare ourselves for the icy sidewalks and cold temperatures. But after a couple months of blistering winds and never-ending snow, you probably resorted to wearing nothing else but black. Hell, you’d wear sweatpants and your high school homecoming hoodie everyday if it were socially acceptable.

Despite the bleak seasonal beginnings of a new year, there is one glimmer of hope: NYFW. With the start of New York Fashion Week, you should feel newly motivated to put effort in your outfits as winter comes to a close. Enjoy the cold while it lasts because when summer hits, you’ll be longing for your leather jacket again. While we all wish we could be as put together as beauty and fashion bloggers that constantly flood our social media feeds, we just have to accept that no one actually “woke up like this.” Beyoncé, on the other hand, is a whole other story.

With Valentine’s Day looming, whether you have a date or not, you’re probably in search of an outfit. Pay attention to the trends that are hitting the fashion runways and take a look through our OOTD series. From mixing different textures and materials to layering pieces of different lengths, you’ll be well-equipped no matter where your day takes you or what the weather throws at you.

