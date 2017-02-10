The Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump Twitter (and real-life) feud lives on.

The 54-year-old comedienne recently changed her Twitter profile picture to a photo of her transformed into Steve Bannon and the result is uncanny. O’Donnell’s new avatar, an illustration created by artist Jonathan Smith, blatantly pokes fun at the new Commander-in-Chief, who continues to be active on Twitter. Not only that, it proves that O’Donnell is a deadringer to be the next star to parody Steve Bannon on the late-night sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

Melissa McCarthy hilariously portrayed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the long-running NBC show last weekend and O’Donnell clearly wants to join the cast at Studio 8H to play Bannon. She even responded to a Twitter user who asked if she would be “willing to take one for the team” on Saturday Night Live by saying that she is “here to serve” and “would need a few days to prepare,” but added, “if called i will serve !!!”

Trump, @Rosie, was upset that a staffer was played by a woman, and you do a great impression of him. Willing to take one for the team? — Calvin Enemy Philips (@calvininsf) February 7, 2017

O’Donnell isn’t the only celebrity hoping to take a few funny jabs at the new administration, however. Christine Baranski expressed interest in joining the SNL cast, but not to play Bannon, Spicer or even Kellyanne Conway. The 64-year-old actress said her talents would best be suited to play National Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. We think that would be a match made in comedy heaven.