We are in the midst of New York Fashion Week and you know what that means: The city is bombarded with the world’s most stylish editors, celebrities, models and, of course, the upcoming season’s most coveted looks. But part of what NYFW so exciting isn’t just what struts down the runway, it’s also the street style.

Eclectic, daring and sometimes more interesting, not to mention way more attainable, than what’s happening inside the tents, street style is the real star of New York Fashion Week. These fur-laden, thigh-high boot-heavy looks are fresh off the snowy New York City sidewalks and we are absolutely lusting over them. Whether you’re looking for some #OutfitOfTheDay inspiration or simply just want to ogle at the designer everything (So. Many. Chanel. Bags), this fashion-forward photo gallery has got everything you need.

Check out our picks for the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week: February 2017 below. Oh, and never forget, with a little bit of style and creativity, you too can join the street style elite.

