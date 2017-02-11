Talk about a match made in country music heaven! The Voice winner Cassadee Pope and her longtime boyfriend Rian Dawson announced their engagement in an adorable Instagram post on Friday evening, February 10.

The musical pair, who are also both fellow musicians in the band All Time Low, have been dating since 2010. The season 3 Voice winner, who took the top title as a member of Blake Shelton’s team in 2012, captioned the engagement photo, “WE’RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.” Pope’s now-fiancé also shared the photo with the sweet caption, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :).”

But a lifetime of love and happiness isn’t all the 27-year-old singer has to be excited about. On Sunday, February 12, the country crooner will attend the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Chris Young, “Think Of You.”

“It’s crazy, I’m beside myself right now,” Pope recently told The Boot on her Grammy nom. “It’s so amazing to be coupled in with all these incredible artists, and I get to go to LA to hang out with even more incredible artists. … I have to thank The Voice for everything they’ve done for me. The real work started after the show, so I’m really glad I stuck with it.

You can check out Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson’s cute engagement announcement (not to mention that stunning sparkler) below. Congratulations to the happy couple!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQWo6GOlgN8/?hl=en