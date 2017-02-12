If you fancy yourself the next political pundit or correspondent and just so happen to be a fan of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, then we have found the internship for you.

The Obamas are currently hiring interns for their Washington D.C. office and college students around the country are scrambling to polish up their resume in hopes of snagging one of the highly-competitive spots. And we don’t blame them. The 16-week internship will take place from February 27 to June 16 and interns will be expected to do a “variety of different tasks, largely centered around correspondence,” according to CNBC. It’s still unclear as to whether or not the internship is paid but seriously, who cares? You get to work for two of the coolest people to ever grace the White House.

Thing you’ve got what it takes? Apparently, the office is looking for interns who “take initiative, manage their time well, have strong attention to detail, solid writing skills and the utmost commitment to public service.”

There’s only one small detail that may prevent you from landing the job. If this is the first you’re hearing about the Obama’s internship, you’re probably too late as the deadline has already passed. Interested applicants were supposed to submit their cover letter and resume by Wednesday, February 8. But don’t get too down on yourself if you’ve missed this opportunity because it’s a pretty safe bet that the Obama office will offer a similar internship program in the future. So if you think you’d be a perfect fit, keep an eye out in the upcoming months. And keep building that resume!