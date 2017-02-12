Tonight, at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, our jaws are completely on the floor. And for that, we have none other than Beyoncé, to thank.

The singing superstar took the Grammy’s stage by storm with a performance that left us, and the rest of the celeb-packed crowd, absolutely speechless. The showstopping performance was an ode to motherhood, which makes sense considering Queen Bey just announced that she’s (very) pregnant with twins in a now-viral photograph. Beyonce was introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles, who didn’t fail to let us know that both of her daughters are Grammy-nominated artists.

https://twitter.com/lovebscott/status/830962587105849344

Beyoncé opened the performance with a video montage (a very cool visual effect) that echoed the vibes of her pregnancy reveal photo and gave the ultimate smize (aka smiling eyes) to the camera, while her voice speaking some type of spoken-word poem played over. Wearing an ornate headdress and pregnancy tummy-hugging gold sequined gown, Bey opened with “Love Drought,” singing directly to the audience and straight into our soul. Her team of waiting ladies, dressed in similar (yet far more understated), headdresses, then brought Bey a chair, in which she sat down and absolutely killed a rendition of her song, “Sandcastles.”

After Bey was done gracing us with her ethereal voice, she received a standing ovation from the audience and even mouthed “I love you” to a smiling Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, who was dressed in an adorable pink suit.

And that is all we have to say because we are still pretty much at a loss for words, so here’s some photos and videos of the performance.