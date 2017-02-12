If you thought Beyoncé’s viral twin pregnancy announcement couldn’t get any bigger, well, you thought wrong.

World-renowned street artist, who simply goes by Lushsux on Instagram, transformed the epic photo into a five-story painted mural in Melbourne, Australia. The anonymous artist even hinted earlier this week that he had the project in mind when retweeted Beyoncé’s picture and asked users for large public spaces to display his work.

“Who has a massive wall for this @beyonce maternity photo in Melbourne? Ideally four to five stories high?” he captioned the image of Queen Bey. “DM and tag in anyone who could help or would be interested. #Beyoncé #beyonce.” And just over a week after Beyoncé made the jaw-dropping announcement, Lushsux delivered with this mural masterpiece on February 10.

“Five stories of @beyonce 👯Does it look like I’m expecting twins too?” Lushsux captioned the now-viral Instagram photo, posing in front of his creation—complete with the green veil and all—with his face covered in order to protect his anonymity. Users went nuts over the insane five-story painting, with one pregnant fan even visiting the mural and posing just like Beyoncé did in front of the mural herself.

