The 2017 Grammy Awards are in full swing and we are already obsessing over the fashion coming down the red carpet.

With performances from Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and many, many more, music’s biggest night is going to be a truly star-studded affair. Some of our favorite looks to make their way down the carpet include Camila Cabello (notably sans her former Fifth Harmony bandmates) in a stunning blue gown, Adele in an emerald long-sleeved dress and Paris Jackson in a dazzling 1970’s-inspired Balmain pantsuit. There’s no denying that the Grammy Awards is a huge night for musicians, rappers, singers and more, but it’s also clearly one of the most exciting nights for fashion. Attendees and Grammy nominees alike tend to cross the boundaries of what you might normally expect to see on your average red carpet and we’re loving some of these rule-breaking looks already.

Check out our gallery of the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards

