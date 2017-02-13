You’re almost ready for a night out with your gal pals and it’s time for the finishing touches. All you need to do is apply that one new matte lipstick, the one that’s perfect. About two hours later, your lips begin to crack and the lipstick is slowly peeling off. As you attempt to touch it up and layer it, the lipsticks only begin to look worse. And now you realize that it’s time to search for a new matte lipstick that won’t have the same aftermath as the previous one.

Almost everyone goes through that time of struggle to find a matte lipstick that won’t severely dry out your lips. Every brand in the makeup industry is slowly releasing new matte liquid lipstick products and keeping up with the popular trend. Even though these companies are coming out with their very own lipsticks, most of them just don’t do it justice and leave us completely stumped. It’s a hit or miss and we’re all desperate to find our ideal matte lipstick.

But no need to search online. We spotted the greatest matte liquid lipstick brands that won’t dry out your lips and will keep them moisturized throughout the use. And the shades of these lipsticks that these brands create are absolutely to die for. For added hydration, apply a lip balm before using a liquid lipstick. With the help of the added hydration, these seven life-savers will leave you looking flawless.

