Finding the perfect red lipstick for your specific skin tone is like finding a best friend. Skin complexions are completely unique and it can be difficult to find a lipstick that will flatter your face, as opposed to clashing with your natural coloring.

Luckily, makeup is basically a science at this point and cosmetics brands have created wide arrays of lipstick colors for people of all ethnicities and skin tones. The days of frowning at your red-lipped reflection in the mirror are over.

Check out some of the best lipsticks for all skin tones below:

Pale

Blue-based reds like NARS’ Dragon Girl or Mac’s Ruby Woo and Russian Red will help you to avoid “clown-face.” You’ll finally be able to rock an awesome red lip without worrying about whether or not your lipstick is wearing you.

See: Taylor Swift, Kristen Bell, Emma Stone and Courtney Cox

Medium

For medium skin tones, brown-based red lipsticks are the most flattering against medium and olive complexions while orange-based and “true red” lipsticks work best with medium-light skin. Kat Von D, Urban Decay, and Covergirl all have a wide range of shades that are perfect for medium tones.

See: Freida Pinto, America Ferrera, Dacha Polanco, Rita Ora and Diane Guerrero

Medium-dark

Plum, Bordeaux and deep berry-colored lipsticks look best on medium-dark skin tones. Try lipsticks like Mac’s Diva and Smashbox’s Femme Fatale Matte. These kinds of colors will compliment the richness of your skin tone.

See: Priyanka Chopra, Jourdan Dunn, Taraji P. Henson and Beyonce

Dark

Darker skin tones can carry most any shade of red, as long as the lipsticks are highly pigmented. Covergirl, Mac, Kat Von D and Kylie Cosmetics are all known for their long-lasting and beautiful pigments.

See: Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Retta and Gabourey Sidibe

Keep rocking your gorgeous complexion and don’t be afraid to try out some red lipstick!