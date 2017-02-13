To call this dinner messy is an understatement.

Though rehearsal dinners tend to be cause for major celebration, one couple’s honorary event was enough to destroy their wedding. What did it? A toast given to the bride and groom. Now, the families of the pair are battling over who will foot the hefty $325,000 bill.

Bradley Moss, 32, and Amy Bzura, 27, were engaged for nearly a year before their big day. On October 28, 2016, the night before the two were to be wed, Moss’ parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Blue Water Grill in Union Square.

During the event, the bride’s brother, Adam Bzura, planned to make a toast to the happy couple with a video tribute. The groom’s parents objected to the toast, saying they were offended and from there things went south.

A Manhattan Federal court lawsuit claims that Robert Moss, Bradley’s father, “inexplicably and angrily declared that Adam was not allowed to speak at the dinner,” threatening him with, “Do you know what I can do to you?”

Tensions rose as the groom’s parents threatened to remove the bride’s brother and other family members became involved. According to the lawsuit, the groom’s brother punched Adam in the mouth just moments later.

This isn’t even where the story gets really ugly.

According to the suit, Robert Moss gave his son a tough ultimatum. As the owner of Long Island Pipe Supply, he “threatened to toss his son from the business and cut him out of his will if he went ahead and married Amy.” In case you believed in true, unconditional love, the wedding was called off and the couple split.

The Moss family took further measures to cut the bride from their son’s life by preventing her from getting her belongings out of the apartment that she and Brad shared. They changed the locks and would not allow her inside until she came back accompanied by an “off-duty police officer to pack all of her belongings.”

And what’s a divorce without the money problems?

Brad subsequently filed a lawsuit for Amy’s $125,000 engagement ring, thugh the ring remains with the bride as the case is pending. The families have their own disputes over who will cover the bill for the canceled wedding.

Bruce Bzura, Amy’s father and the owner of Old Bridge Chemicals in New Jersey, claims he was going to foot most of the bill but that Robert agreed to pay the $89,919 cost of the 79 wedding guests invited by his family. Bruce is now seeking payment from Bradley for the allegedly promised costs.

In an article by the New York Post, Bruce says, “He promised to pay his share, and now he won’t pay a penny.”

Michael Antongiovanni, the lawyer for Robert and Wendy Moss, calls Bzura’s suit “bogus” and that he “look[s] forward to answering these baseless allegations.”

Months after the wedding was canceled, Bradley is wiped clean off Amy’s social media accounts. Bradley, however, still has pictures of his ex on his Facebook page.

Hopefully this lawsuit doesn’t get as messy as the rehearsal dinner. Happy Valentine’s Day!

[H/T: Daily Mail]