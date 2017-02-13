Camila Cabello is officially over Fifth Harmony. She’s flying solo in her first magazine cover since leaving the mega girl group and spills everything about her departure in Seventeen magazine’s March/April 2017 issue. So why exactly did she leave?

“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” she told Seventeen. “My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.” Luckily, her fans stood by her side.

“[I] did see a lot of love and support from my fans. Honestly I didn’t expect it. I was so emotional at that point, that when I saw some really encouraging things people were saying, I burst into an ugly cry,” she said.

Girl, you deserve all the love in the world. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re ugly.

In December, Cabello’s departure was confirmed on social media and it seemed like Fifth Harmony was blindsided. While she felt the need to defend her decision, she also couldn’t help but feel guilty over the pain she caused her former band members.

“I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way,” she said. “As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this say, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world, and true happiness.”

In a prior interview with Lena Dunham, Cabello (who originally joined the group at 15 years old) revealed that she also wasn’t comfortable with being sexualized by the public and media.

“People have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention,” she explained, adding “You have to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

Find out more juicy details in the March/April 2017 issue of Seventeen, which hits newsstands on February 21st.

VIEW GALLERY