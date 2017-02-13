As fun as makeup application can be, there’s not always enough time in a day to stop and touch up when you might want to. There are plenty of products out there that can make a busy day a little easier.

One tip? Keep an old makeup bag on hand, making sure it’s packed with products that you might forget that you need while traveling or even on a long day out. It makes mornings less stressful when you have something ready to take with you right out the door.

Invest in these products or find similar ones to keep in your bag. You’ll save yourself plenty of time, money and stress. These are the best affordable, on-the-go items to keep on hand.

VIEW GALLERY