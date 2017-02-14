When you hear “the princess of pop,” Britney Spears immediately comes to mind. This pop star is a legend and she’s only 35 years old. Spears has made headlines since her debut album Baby One More Time changed the world. Her life has had so much media attention on it that Lifetime is releasing its own biopic, Britney Ever After.

Everyone has something that they associate with Spears, whether it be her public meltdown or the scandalous outfit she wore in her “I’m A Slave 4 U” music video. Spears has been an inspiration for many pop singers to come as well as a cultural icon for many different kids who grew up in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Spears’ big comeback was around 2008 when her album Circus was released and everyone was talking about the music video for “Womanizer.” Since then, she has released another album and taken up a successful Vegas residency with her show Piece of Me, which has been wowing audiences at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood since 2016.

Spears’ personal life has never shied away from the camera before. Currently taken, Spears has had many different relationships over the years. Some have them even inspired breakup songs (cough Justin Timberlake cough). But it’s been a long time since Timberlake was in the picture and there have been other interesting men since then.

2018

Britney Spears is in a relationship with model Sam Asghari and there are rumors of them being engaged.

2019

Britney Spears expressed the wish to have children with current boyfriend Sam Asghari as they grow closer together.