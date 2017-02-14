Regardless of what you think about Donald Trump, going after Melania Trump’s sexuality and aesthetic is an unnecessary low blow. Emily Ratajkowski agrees. During a conversation with a New York Times reporter, the model claims the person called the new First Lady a “hooker.” Naturally, she didn’t stand for it.

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker,'” the actress and model wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should.”

“Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit,” she added.

Later, the 25-year-old model tweeted out a Teen Vogue article about her tweets, which accurately states “alleging someone was a sex worker and using that as an insult is not OK … Like Emily said, this is a gender-based attack. It seeks to undermine Melania as an intelligent woman by bringing up her sexual history. It depends upon the old idea that women can’t be both sexual and successful, and that’s frankly just untrue.”

This isn’t great, especially considering Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with the newspaper, but the NY Times released a statement saying that the reporter does not cover politics (is that a legit excuse?) and the comment was in response to a rumor started by the Daily Mail. The story claimed that Melania once worked for a modeling agency that doubled as an escort service. Shortly after its publication, Melania sued the publication and lost. She has since refiled a $150 million libel suit.

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump,” spokesperson Eileen Murphy told USA Today. “The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

Last night Melania came out and thanked Ratajkowski for speaking up. “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up, and support other women! she wrote in a tweet.

