Who would have thought that the best Valentine’s Day gift this year would be given to a baby from a three-year-old and a one-year-old? North and Saint West went all out this year to celebrate John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna’s ver first Valentine’s Day. Some people get chocolate and some people get engaged but Legend received an adorable pair of baby-sized Yeezys. These baby shoes are normally sold for $130 but we can assume that since Yeezy himself is the creator AND North and Saint’s dad, they didn’t have to spend a cent on this adorable gift (thanks Kanye).

Luna seemed to enjoy the gift despite her “crankiness” and Kimye’s BFFs John and Chrissy were also super grateful for the present.

Already recognized by the media as mini fashion icons, the West children definitely made sure that Legend would join them in the ranks of well-dressed celebrity children. Kim Kardashian, who we can assume helped her children with their gift, received a shout out from Chrissy Teigen on her Snapchat as well. Teigen and Kardashian have been friends for over six years, attending each other’s weddings and going through their pregnancies together.

All of these babies are beautiful already, inside and out. Hopefully they will end up as just as good of friends as their moms are.

VIEW GALLERY