Ladies, I know that having thousands of Instagram followers and racking up likes for your selfies seems very important right now, but this is taking things to a whole new level.

In search of the most envy-inducing snap, Russian model Viki Odintcova went over the edge — literally. While visiting Dubai, she dangled from the 73-story tall Cayan Tower while being held only by her photographer.

In a video Viki shared to her account, she first leans backwards over the edge — seemingly without wires or any safety measurements — with her photographer holding her hand.

As if that wasn’t enough to make a sane person sh*t their pants, the model ups the ante by lowering herself over the edge, again being held by a man’s (hopefully not sweaty) hand.

See the ridiculousness for yourself.

She’s a beauty, but this proves she’s lacking in the brains department. (Hey, you can’t have it all.)

I’m well aware that I need to up my Instagram game, but I thought that might require actually doing my makeup for once and maybe a cute new top. This, my friends, is what we call “taking it too far.”

