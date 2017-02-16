We know, we know – we’re always calling couples actual #relationshipgoals. From a couple who celebrates through their mutual love of McDonalds to the Obamas themselves, there are lots of cute duos out there in the world. But this one might top them yet!

In classic millenial style, Todd Krieg and Amanda Diesen decided to have a super cute and creative way of revealing Diesen’s pregnancy. But this reveal is beyond special, because Krieg is actually a paraplegic after a dirt bike accident in 2014. Due to his medical condition, doctors said it would be nearly impossible for the couple to conceive. But they were able to beat the odds, despite Krieg’s paralysis.

So they celebrated in style with a pregnancy reveal to rival all others. The hilarious photo, below, features Krieg celebrating that “It Still Works!” with his partner cringing and holding a photo of an ultrasound:

Best dick joke ever, IMHO.

Although Krieg’s accident resulted in the loss of his legs and his dirt biking in general, it won him a life with Diesen. She was a therapist at the California paralysis recovery center he was sent to following the crash; they became a couple when Krieg eventually admitted he had a crush on his “cute therapist.”

Diesen talked to Today about finding out the news:

We definitely weren’t trying to have a baby — we wanted to get engaged, get married, and then start trying in a few years. We found out at the beginning of December and were extremely shocked and overwhelmed. We took a test together and just about freaked out. It was au natural, no IVF. Doctors had said it was possible, but the chances were very slim — that it probably wouldn’t happen without help like IVF or other devices.

Clearly, the duo has a good sense of humor, which Diesen credits as a saving grace when dealing with less-than-happy aspects about Krieg’s condition. Still, they’re a strong couple and plan on living a fun life together. The couple has since moved to Ohio together, and will be welcoming a baby boy in the near future. And as if they couldn’t get any cuter, Krieg proposed during the gender reveal photo shoot.

Say it with me now: RELATIONSHIP. GOALS.

[H/T: Elite Daily]