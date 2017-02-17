‘Beauty & The Beast’-Inspired Makeup Is As Magical As It Sounds

When Disney announced that Emma Watson would be playing Belle in their live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, the world nearly stopped. Our favorite heroine on the screen as a princess? It’s too much for us to handle.

If you were excited about that, get out your wallets, because there’s now movie-inspired makeup created by L’Oreal. There is a catch, though. The set is currently being offered through Amazon Italy.

For now, we’ll just have to settle for either admiring it from afar or taking the plunge to pay international shipping. Depending on your level of investment, the latter option might be your best bet.

View this post on Instagram

Here is the first Collaboration with the upcoming movie 💙💛✨#BeautyAndTheBeast X @lorealmakeup 💙💛✨ This #LimitedEdition collection includes: 7 different #Lipstick shades €12.99 Each with 7 matching #NailPolish €6.99 Each with 7 different characters from the movie. Will be sold individually and in a set €109,00 Will be available ➡ exclusive @amazon Italy February 9th *will keep u updated if it will be available in the U.S. as well I'm excited! To see who else will create a fun collection with the movie! Bella is one of my favorite princesses 👸 What would u like to see? Please share XO 💙✨ #TRENDMOOD #disney #makeupoftheday #makeupartist #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeup #makeupart #makeuptalk THANK U for sharing this beautiful pic & info: @pretaeloira swatches pic: @cliomakeup_blog 💜 update: @ellie.si @josephdeville91 😘

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

Those lip swatches are calling my name from far, far away. To get over the loss, there are some beauty products that are available in the U.S. that are inspired by the film.

Amazon

Amazon

There are various nail polishes from Gelish & Morgan Taylor honoring the movie. Pick a color that you feel resonates most with your ~inner princess~ and you’ll be set for the movie premiere on March 17.

Amazon

Amazon

If you’re feeling particularly regal, invest in this compact mirror that’s not only great for throwing in your bag, but also a pretty adorable accessory.

We’re hoping L’Oreal will eventually decide that we need the collection here (we definitely do!) in time for the premiere. I’ll take anything that puts me one step closer to being Emma Watson.

