When Disney announced that Emma Watson would be playing Belle in their live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, the world nearly stopped. Our favorite heroine on the screen as a princess? It’s too much for us to handle.

If you were excited about that, get out your wallets, because there’s now movie-inspired makeup created by L’Oreal. There is a catch, though. The set is currently being offered through Amazon Italy.

For now, we’ll just have to settle for either admiring it from afar or taking the plunge to pay international shipping. Depending on your level of investment, the latter option might be your best bet.

Those lip swatches are calling my name from far, far away. To get over the loss, there are some beauty products that are available in the U.S. that are inspired by the film.

There are various nail polishes from Gelish & Morgan Taylor honoring the movie. Pick a color that you feel resonates most with your ~inner princess~ and you’ll be set for the movie premiere on March 17.

If you’re feeling particularly regal, invest in this compact mirror that’s not only great for throwing in your bag, but also a pretty adorable accessory.

We’re hoping L’Oreal will eventually decide that we need the collection here (we definitely do!) in time for the premiere. I’ll take anything that puts me one step closer to being Emma Watson.