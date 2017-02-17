Everyone’s favorite Bachelor Nation villain is back! Chad Johnson recently revealed to Us Weekly that he will be returning to Bachelor in Paradise, a spinoff of ABC’s hit reality dating franchise, for the show’s fourth season.

We all, of course, remember Chad for his love of milk, lunchmeat and punching metal doors on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. Oh, and the time he threatened to stalk Jordan Rogers after the show was over. The luxury real estate agent continued to stir up controversy and was also knocked off the Paradise island for his aggressive behavior. It’s unlikely, though, that Johnson’s upcoming stint on Paradise will be as eventful as his last, but hey, you never know.

Although ABC has yet to officially announce the entire season 4 cast, Johnson did tell Us his thoughts on which eligible ladies may join him in Paradise:

“Too many to mention, really, based upon looks, but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person.”

Such a Chad-like response. Despite no word from the network, we’ve got a feeling that Corinne Olympios—the breakout star from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor—would make a perfect addition to the cast. Unless she gets the final rose, of course.