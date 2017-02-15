Rachel Lindsay was just announced as the new Bachelorette, and she says she’s looking for a man who’s not afraid to commit, get married and have children.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I’m ready for a family, I’m ready to get married,” the 31-year-old told People. “I want a guy who is not afraid of that. I’ve come across that in my past.”

Could this be a direct dig at Nick Viall? Only time will tell. Considering Lindsay is still on this season of The Bachelor, we’re surprised that producers decided to spoil their own show, but we’re not surprised the two didn’t end up together. Lindsay is one hell of a woman. She’s a lawyer, she’s smart AF and she’s absolutely stunning. In short: she’s too good for Nick Viall. But despite the obvious, Lindsay says she was still heartbroken by the demise of their relationship.

“I’m really at the point where I’m ready for that and going through this season with Nick and being so close, made me realize how much I want it even more. I was definitely heartbroken over the situation,” she explained. “I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me.”

But as we’ve all experienced firsthand, time helped her get over the split.

“Time heals all. Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too,” she said. “The breakup wasn’t that long ago, but then in reality I wasn’t really dating Nick that long either. I really have had time to deal with my feelings.”

She continued, “Really one of the things that I took from it that is so important is how much I am ready for this and how much I want this. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to do this again — and to be I the driver’s seat! I have my choice! I’m excited for that. It’s a different role.”

Considering how boring this season of The Bachelor has been, we’re just as excited. The new season of The Bachelorette will air May 22 on ABC.

[H/T: People]