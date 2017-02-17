Sara Ramirez is calling out ABC sitcom The Real O’Neals after a character on the show made an insensitive joke about bisexuals.

The Grey’s Anatomy star took to Twitter on Thursday evening to slam not just the show, but also the network, for the misrepresentation of the bisexual community on a January 17 episode. In the episode, Kenny, an openly gay character played by Noah Galvin, compared bisexuality to having “webbed toes” or “money problems.” Ramirez, who openly came out as bisexual in October 2016, publicly criticized the comparison with the following tweets.

And as someone who worked 4 them 4 10 years+,am truly disheartened & disappointed quite frankly.I will invest my brand where I'm respected. https://t.co/NQQAPDsFlU — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) February 16, 2017

The Real O’Neals star Galvin addressed the comments made on the show and apologized to those he may have offended writing on Twitter, “I am sorry if we offended anyone. I hope you know our show fights for visibility and inclusivity and we will do better in the future. BUT, we also have to remember, it’s a comedy.” He also added that the show “respects and loves the bi community.”

Additionally, the PFLAG organization, which partnered with the ABC comedy on its acceptance episode, also responded to the joke. “We were so focused on the family acceptance portion of the episode that we completely missed the joke,” said Liz Owen, director of communications for PFLAG National. “We were really proud on partnering on the episode,” she continued. “It blew by as a teen looking for acceptance from his family. In hindsight, we should have caught it and we blew it. We should have done better and we will definitely do better next time. As allies we have a responsibility to own it when we mess up.”

Ramirez praised PFLAG’s response, but wasn’t impressed by Galvin’s apology, saying it “wasn’t enough 4 me” on Twitter. The actress also shared a petition asking ABC to end biphobia and bi-erasure on The Real O’Neals. Check out the rest of Ramirez’s tweets below.

& while @PFLAG response was amazing,where is network's response?The actor's response wasn't enough 4 me.@ABCNetwork was in the same room. https://t.co/AwjPWPJk5B — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) February 16, 2017