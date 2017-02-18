We are kind of obsessed with Kim Kardashian‘s hot new hairstyle.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a fresh cut and dramatic color change in honor of, wait for it, Paris Hilton’s birthday.

We honestly didn’t even realize the pair were still friends. Well according to sources, Paris and Kim definitely went through some ups and downs in their friendship in years past, but clearly the drama is well behind them and the pair are apparently as tight as they’ve ever been. “Today’s vibes channeling Paris!” Kim captioned the Twitter selfie posted to her account Friday evening. “Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!” Paris and Kim definitely went through some ups and downs in their friendship in years past, but clearly the drama is well behind them.

Although Hilton officially turned 36 on Friday, February 17, the socialite and heiress to the Hilton fortune kicked off the celebration early with a New York City bash on Thursday evening. Based on Hilton’s Snapchat videos, the birthday girl partied with with Ashley Benson, Bethenny Frankel and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at a chic venue in the Greenwich Village.

Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon! 🔥💋🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/yav6il6sdB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 18, 2017

Kim also gave her Snapchat followers a different view of her platinum blonde locks by testing out the look using a few different Snapchat filters. Check out the videos of Kim’s new hairstyle below.