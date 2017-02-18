In case you haven’t heard, it’s National Wine Day. So if you needed any excuse to go and grab a bottle (or five), you now have one because it’s a moral obligation to celebrate this international holiday.

We’re currently sipping on a glass of vino ourselves (you should be to, duh) and life couldn’t get any better. Or could it?

The answer? Yes. Yes, it can.

Raise a glass and take your National Wine Day celebrations up a notch with these hilarious wine-inspired tweets, memes and of course, GIFs.

Even Twitter is celebrating National Wine Day (are you really surprised, though?) with #WhenIDrink Wine and trust us, these tweets will speak to you.

#WhenIDrinkWine I call the hangover the Grape Depression — Roe's Rage 👊 (@RoesRage) February 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/SagittarianSun/status/832956605520105472

https://twitter.com/joelsabi/status/832950184199852033

https://twitter.com/reesiepieces1/status/832922794958663681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And you will certainly see yourself in some of these hilarious GIFs. Seriously though, how do we get a glass that big?!

When your BFF downs the whole bottle…

We feel that Zoey…

Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer is definitely indulging in some of her own Pinot Grigio today…

Happy National Wine Day, go out and celebrate!