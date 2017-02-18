Celebrate National Drink Wine Day With These Hilarious Tweets, Memes & GIFs

||

In case you haven’t heard, it’s National Wine Day. So if you needed any excuse to go and grab a bottle (or five), you now have one because it’s a moral obligation to celebrate this international holiday.

We’re currently sipping on a glass of vino ourselves (you should be to, duh) and life couldn’t get any better. Or could it?

The answer? Yes. Yes, it can.

Raise a glass and take your National Wine Day celebrations up a notch with these hilarious wine-inspired tweets, memes and of course, GIFs.

Even Twitter is celebrating National Wine Day (are you really surprised, though?) with #WhenIDrink Wine and trust us, these tweets will speak to you.

#WhenIDrinkWine I call the hangover the Grape Depression

— Roe's Rage 👊 (@RoesRage) February 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/SagittarianSun/status/832956605520105472

#WhenIDrinkWine I know things pic.twitter.com/iyYOY08ggi

— Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) February 18, 2017

#WhenIDrinkWine I follow the signs.😂 pic.twitter.com/31QHUnF0P9

— Mustang Sally (@KLightenUp) February 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/joelsabi/status/832950184199852033

https://twitter.com/reesiepieces1/status/832922794958663681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And you will certainly see yourself in some of these hilarious GIFs. Seriously though, how do we get a glass that big?!

Via Giphy

Via Giphy

When your BFF downs the whole bottle…

Via Giphy

Via Giphy

We feel that Zoey…

pink wine slutty new girl

Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer is definitely indulging in some of her own Pinot Grigio today…

real housewives wine

Happy National Wine Day, go out and celebrate!

Real Housewives Best Moments: Funniest & Most Dramatic Scenes

Read More:
Lifestyle,News,Post Gradbest tweets,Funny,gifs,Memes,wine
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Erin AlexanderCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I am a UC Berkeley grad and lover of wine, cheese, travel and reality television. Feel free to contact me at erin.alexander@teamcoed.com. You can follow me on Instagram @you_feta_believe_it.
  • 10614935101348454