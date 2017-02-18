Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego just welcomed a new bundle of joy into their family and it was a total surprise!

The 38-year-old actress revealed through an Instagram post that her and her husband have a new addition to their family—an adorable baby boy named Zen. “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana captioned the sweet photo. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

Saldana has not recently been pregnant and it is still unclear as to whether or not the baby was born via surrogate or adopted.

Either way, we could not be happier for the new family of five! The precious pic, posted on Saturday, February 18, shows off newborn Zen playing with his twin older brothers, Cy and Bowie, who she gave birth to just over two years ago. None of the children’s faces are clearly visible in the photo, proving that Saldana and Perego are intent on maintaining their privacy despite sharing the happy news.

Check out Zoe Saldana’s adorable Instagram post below.

Congratulations Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego on your new bundle of joy!