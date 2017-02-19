Rachel Lindsay made history when she was chosen to be the first black Bachelorette on the hit ABC dating show. Now that she’s about to be thrust into Bachelorette limelight, we realized there’s a lot we still don’t know about her.

Sure, we know she’s an incredibly intelligent, up-and-coming defense attorney and that she’s obviously ready to settle down and get married. Otherwise, she wouldn’t be the next Bachelorette. Right? (We’re looking at you, Nick Viall.) But this kickass reality star is much more than a pretty face or a law degree, and we’ve got the facts to prove it.

Check out these five things you probably didn’t know about the new Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

1. She’s a true Texas girl

Born in Dallas, Rachel Lindsay is a Texas girl through and through. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management the University of Texas at Austin in 2007. She then went on to earn her J.D. from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a concentration in sports law.

2. Rachel has two tattoos

Her first tattoo, which reads “Reciprocity,” is on her rib cage and her second is a bible verse on her wrist.

3. Her family is everything to her

Rachel is not only very close with her own family, she’s also ready to start one of her own. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel she said, “I’m looking for someone who’s ready for what I’m ready for. At this point in my life, at 31, I’m ready to find a husband, someone who’s ready to start a family. Someone who can make me laugh [and has] a great smile.”

4. She is extremely active in her community

Rachel belongs to a number of legal, as well as volunteer, organizations including, J.L. Turner Legal Association, American Inns of Court – Patrick E. Higginbotham Chapter, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and State Bar of Wisconsin. She also volunteers at Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute, where she tutors high school students in reading, writing, and SAT prep.

5. Her dad is a federal judge

The Judge Who Sent Me to Prison and His Bachelorette Daughter, Rachel Lindsay https://t.co/xsuPpwCYxL pic.twitter.com/S20IOYQNDZ — Dallas Texas (@DallasTexasUSA) February 15, 2017

Apparently, Rachel’s legal talent runs in the family, as her father Sam A. Lindsay is a well-known federal judge. In 1997, he was nominated by President Bill Clinton to be a federal judge for the Northern District of Texas.