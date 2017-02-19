Ok, full disclosure: We have not seen Lifetime’s Britney Ever After biopic, based on the true-life story of pop icon Britney Spears. However, it must be very, very awful based on Twitter’s reaction to the biopic film.

According to celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicole “Snooki’ Polizzi, Tyler Oakley and many other Twitter users, the film left a lot to be desired and in some cases was downright offensive towards Spears.

The made-for-television movie—starring Natasha Bassett as Spears, Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake—follows the 35-year-old pop singer’s career, public breakdown and eventual comeback. However, the film was filled with historical inaccuracies like a sex tape that never existed, a dance battle between Spears and Timberlake that never happened and horrible interpretations of some of her most famous costumes.

Check out some of the best reaction tweets and memes to Britney Ever After below.

Sarah Michelle Gellar had some choice words…

Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar pic.twitter.com/8EfTgiYf3H — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!! — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women? — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Even Nicole Polizzi a.k.a. Snooki weighed in…

I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

And then there are these gems from fellow Twitter users…

https://twitter.com/dukespearzz/status/833133060480708608

omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!! — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017