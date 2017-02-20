VIEW GALLERY

Rachel Lindsay is the 31-year-old beauty who captured viewers’ attention on this season of The Bachelor. Not only did Lindsay win over audiences, but she also charmed Nick Viall, who did not hesitate to give her the first impression rose and rave about the Dallas, Texas resident.

Bachelor fans were thrilled when it was announced that Lindsay would be the star of The Bachelorette and the first person of color to lead the show. Lindsay is an attorney, but how much exactly is she worth?

As of 2018, Rachel Lindsay has a net worth of $450,000.

Let’s see how this lawyer turned leading lady earned her fortune.

2011 – 2015

According to Lindsay’s LinkedIn profile, she graduated with a law degree from Marquette University Law School in 2011. In 2012, she was accepted to the U.S. District Court for the northern district of Texas.

In light of her recent accomplishments, her alma maters have been supportive of her journey on The Bachelor. The official Marquette University Law School Twitter account tweeted that they’re #TeamRachel.

2016

Lindsay was chosen to be on The Bachelor for Nick Viall’s season. After taking a leave from her work at the office in order to film, she made it to the show’s top five of the 21st season. Producers decided to make her the next bachelorette, making history as the first person of color to take the show’s top spot.

2017

Currently, Lindsay works at Cooper & Scully PC, a litigation law firm with offices in Texas and California. Lindsay is based out of the company’s Dallas, Texas office. Lindsay’s firm profile lists that she’s an associate at the firm, with experience in insurance law. Cooper & Scully also shared that Lindsay had been listed as “One to Watch” by the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

Lindsay is clearly a well educated and talented attorney. While there are no completely verifiable figures available online, Famous Births Deaths lists estimates her net worth to be $400,000 and Net Worth similarly put the figure at around $450,000. According to Glassdoor, the average associate attorney in the Dallas/Fort Worth area can expect to make approximately $92,248 per year.

Law firm salaries vary widely across the nation and are also dependent upon the attorney’s level of experience. But if $92,248 is near accurate, a net worth of $450,000 could make sense for the next star of The Bachelorette.

2018

The rating of Rachel Lindsay is really low on The Bachelorette despite of her being ebullient, and good on camera.