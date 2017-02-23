VIEW GALLERY

As if Kylie Cosmetics wasn’t doing well enough, highlighters (also known as Kylighter, of course) are now being introduced into the collection. In a reveal through her Snapchat on Wednesday afternoon, Kylie Jenner showed viewers the set of six colors coming soon to her successful makeup brand’s website.

The shades include Banana Split, Cotton Candy Cream, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Cherry. Kylie describes the highlighter as “so silky.”

“You guys don’t understand how excited I am to show you these, how long I’ve been working on them, and how amazing they are,” Kylie said in a Snap. She stressed to viewers how bright the colors are and that the highlighter sinks into your skin, with a variety of shades for different tones.

The highlighters will launch February 28 at 3:00 P.M. PST and will most likely sell out instantly. Make sure you clear your schedule and have your credit card ready you hope to order one. Good luck!