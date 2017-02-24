Allison Williams appeared on NBC’s Late Night Thursday evening and host Seth Meyers brought up a topic that makes us just a little bit uncomfortable.

The Girls star was asked how it feels to have photo agencies constantly confuse her husband, College Humor founder Ricky Van Veen, with her brother, SportsNet New York anchor Doug Williams. “This happens 100 percent of the time,” said Williams, who was out promoting her new horror film Get Out (which has a rare 100% rating on the movie review site, Rotten Tomatoes). “Directly before this photo was taken, we all said in unison, ‘This is Doug Williams, not Ricky Van Veen. This is my brother, not my husband.'” To which all of the photographers flatly responded, “That’s not our job.”

We’ve got to admit, even the resemblance in this Snapchat “Face Swap” is pretty uncanny.

But the confusion isn’t that big of a problem (though we think it’s just a little bit awkward) for one particular reason. “But Ricky loves it because he gets credit for doing [public appearances].” Williams revealed.

“He hates carpets, so he loves that he gets credit, because he is ‘walking the red carpet’—just in my brother’s body.”

Watch Allison Williams talk about their striking resemblance during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsm3csKCIi8