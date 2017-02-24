An Alabama family was left shattered after a grandfather was accused of killing his own son to protect his granddaughter (the son’s daughter) from abuse.

Hubbard Junior Hall apparently shot his son, Mark Hall, after a tense argument about the young girl’s well-being. The police department reported that the 65-year-old grandfather demanded that the young girl, who has not been named (probably due to the fact that she’s a minor), be put under his care because Mark, 41, had been hitting her.

According to reports from authorities, the father and son got into a heated argument, during which Hubbard allegedly shot his son with a .25 caliber pistol. Mark was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. “Apparently the discharged bullet hit his rib cage and ricocheted into his chest cavity, where it caused severe bleeding,” Baldwin Sheriff’s Captain Stephen Arthur told People. “He bled to death before he was able to get to the hospital.”

Mark, who is a softball coach and had been at a game with his daughter and the child’s grandmother on the day of his death, received a phone call that greatly angered him. In fact, it upset him so much that he began to strike his daughter. “Whatever this individual told Mr. Hall, it upset him and he began to strike his daughter,” said Arthur. “This assault or striking of the child continued on the entire drive home.” When they returned home, Hubbard tried to intervene and the deadly argument over where the girl should live erupted.

Hubbard was arrested and charged with murder—his bail is set at $100,000.