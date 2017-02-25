Ah, to be an international pop star.

Selena Gomez just put her 10,000 square foot Fort Worth, Texas mansion on the market, according to a Friday report from People. The luxurious home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is listed at $2.999 million via Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Real Estate, which if you ask us, is quite the steal.

The home’s spacious backyard, large swimming pool, massive hot tub, stone waterslide and a cozy fire pit area are perfect for entertaining your squad. And if those amenities don’t provide enough opportunities for activities, the home also has a tennis/basketball court, a small putting green and, of course, a billiards room.

Inside the home, you’ll notice a rustic chic aesthetic accented by a modern kitchen, private screening room and a show-stopping marble fireplace. Check out photos of Selena Gomez’s home in Fort Worth, Texas below and if you’ve got an extra few million lying around consider making an offer!

