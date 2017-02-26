Not only do I have picky skin (the ultimately annoying combination of dry and oil), but I’m also on a budget. So I need to balance splurging on the few beauty products (like the iS Clinical Active Serum) that are 100% worth it and the budget buys (like the Smith’s Rosebud Salve) that are great, no incredible value for the price. So it’s taken me a long time and probably way too much money to come down to this list of my top five favorite products. And odds are, you probably haven’t heard of some of the beauty companies on this list (like Vivant, for example). But trust me, every single one of these will change your life (and your skin, obviously) for the better. So check out the five beauty products (many of which are model-approved, which means they must be great for your skin) that I literally can’t live without.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater

I always carry this facial spray with me because it’s both refreshing and moisturizing, so I can use it throughout the seasons. It’s perfect for setting your makeup in the morning or as a little pick-me-up to get your skin through the middle of the day. $7.00 Buy it here!

Vivant Green Tea Cleanser

Of all the cleansers that I’ve ever tried, this is the one that I keep going back to. Now, I don’t even bother switching things up and trying something new because this is the best for my skin. The green tea controls my oil, while the antioxidants help control the acne. $36.00 Buy it here!

Smith’s Rosebud Salve

Of all the products that I can’t live without, this is the one that I really can’t live without. The Smith’s Rosebud Salve formula has been around for over 100 years and the results are moisturizing perfection. Dry lips? Rosebud. Cracked skin? Rosebud. Highlighter base or eyebrow gel? Rosebud. This salve is the ultimate 300-in-one product and since it’s only six bucks, I always have at least a few lying around. $6.00 Buy it here!

Nars Blush in Orgasm

In the words of Nars, this is the ultimate authority in blush. Beloved my models, celebrities and everyday people alike, Nars Orgasm blush is one of the few that looks good on every skin tone and type. It goes on silky and smooth and gives your cheeks that perfectly effortless rosy tint. It’s a bit pricy for a blush, but well worth the purchase and better than anything you’ll find in drug stores. $30.00 Buy it here!

iS Clinical Active Serum

This serum is undoubtedly the most expensive item on my list, but it’s also completely worth the price. I have seen a dramatic improvement in my complexion since adding a few drops of this serum to my nightly skin routine. The powerful active agents and botanicals in this serum will clear up acne, reduce fine lines, all while moisturizing your skin. I can’t recommend it enough, despite the hefty price tag. $130.00 Buy it here!