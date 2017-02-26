Donald Trump announced that he will not be attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, making him the first president in 36 years to do so. The last time a president did not attend the event was back in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was recovering after being shot.

Although the event won’t be cancelled as a result of Trump’s absence, it’s still unclear as to how the media will handle the break in tradition. President Trump last attended the dinner in 2011 with his wife Melania, during which then-president Barack Obama made more than a few comedic jabs at the real-estate mogul. Trump declined to attend the 2016 dinner while campaigning for president and Obama joked, “‘I’m a little hurt that he’s not here tonight. It’s surprising. You got a room full of reporters, celebrities, cameras, and he says no.”

News about this year’s dinner officially broke on Saturday evening via Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Naturally the Internet responded in the only way it knows how, tweets and memes, and the result was hilariously brutal.

Check out our curated selection of the funniest tweets and memes below.

Trump wasn't about to sit at the #WHCD and have flashbacks to the time Obama blasted him pic.twitter.com/KrQGJTjNTF — Purify🗣 (@Purify_toast17) February 25, 2017

Obama never skipped the WHCD.

Even Bush was good-natured about his ribbing.

But baby trump can't take a little ribbing. Sad!#NerdProm pic.twitter.com/t4MbOF5Ps0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 25, 2017

I say we invite Justin Trudeau to the #WhiteHouseCorrespondentsDinner but only on the condition that he stays in this position. MEOW. #whcd pic.twitter.com/nlkNdnBJFM — Kristina Womp-Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/DabAggin/status/835630815321198593