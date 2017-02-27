VIEW GALLERY

Greek-American model Corinne Olympios decided to join the TV dating show The Bachelor and ever since getting roses on Nick Viall’s season, she’s been the total star of the show. When she’s not talking about her “platinum vagine” on ABC, she’s also working for DDO Artists Agency as a model.

As Nick learned when he ventured to her hometown, Olympios mostly lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with her parents (and Raquel), who run a large multimillionaire business. Her father makes around $3 million a year while working at a Miami-based business called Armor Garage. The company supplies consumers with high-quality floor coatings. Olympios was born in a very wealthy family so her net worth isn’t shocking to us.

Corinne Olympios Net Worth 2018: $250 thousand

This subtracts from her family’s wealth, reflecting her earnings as a beginner in the modeling and acting world. Olympios’ dedication to her work allows her to mainly focus her talents on starting a new chapter in her life as a hard worker, with her aspirations to be in movies, TV and advertisements (hello, Bachelor Pad). Since she didn’t seem to earn any of her professions herself, here’s a list of other facts about this season’s Bachelor villain.

1. She’s originally from New Jersey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ5UbwwD6hg/?taken-by=colympios

Her parents James and Peri Miriam Olympios are from New Jersey and she’s not an only child. She has a younger sister named Taylor. Now the family has moved to Florida to pursue her father’s multimillionaire business. Corinne is part of the sales team, fibbing about “running the business” in her intro.

2. She’s starred in music videos and a TV pilot.

She was part of multiple music videos, including videos for Pitbull, Lil Jon, 2 Chainz and Akon. She has also appeared on a television pilot for a show called Unorthodox Approach. Fitting.

3. She didn’t finish college.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPlWQK8jAXW/?taken-by=colympios

Corinne attended Florida International University, but it’s not certain whether or not she actually earned a degree. She did at least earn several roses during her amazing run on The Bachelor.

2018

Corinne Olympios made a splash in Bachelor In Paradise trailer with DeMario Jackson released by ABC.